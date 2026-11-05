Pumpkin Smash Event at Veteran’s Park Nov. 7

The City of Amsterdam Tourism, Marketing & Recreation Department will host a pumpkin smash event on Saturday, November 7 at Veteran’s Park (205 Locust Ave, Amsterdam, NY). Pumpkin drop-off starts at 9 AM, with smashing from 10 AM to 1 PM; edible pumpkins will be sent to feed animals at Windrake Farm in Fultonville, and the rest will be composted by Grow Amsterdam’s Compost Works to help grow food in community gardens.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Amsterdam Tourism Marketing & Recreation