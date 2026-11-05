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Amsterdam
🚧 Nov. 5 closure on Forest Ave between Sanford & 2nd
4 days ago
🚧 Forest Avenue closed for utility work on Nov. 5
A portion of Forest Avenue in the City of Amsterdam will be closed for utility work on Thursday, November 5, 2026.
Closure details:
- Where: Forest Avenue from Sanford Avenue to 2nd Avenue
- When: 7:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. on November 5, 2026 (or until the work is finished)
Plan another route if you usually drive through this stretch of Forest Avenue during the day on Thursday.
Questions about the closure? Call the Engineering Department at 518-841-4331.
More Info: Notice of Road Closure - Portion of Forest Avenue ...
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