Salma Hayek, 60, Reveals Why Getting Older Isn't as Scary as She Once Thought

The milestone birthday usually comes with dread, and the Hollywood star admitted to bracing for it for decades. Then it actually arrived, and the actress opened up about how the reality compared with what she had imagined.

Salma Hayek, who turned 60 on September 2, 2026, had spent decades hearing how daunting that milestone would be. However, the actress shared her verdict since entering the new chapter of life and revealed that she was pleasantly surprised.

Salma Hayek at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on January 5, 2025. | Source: Getty Images

A Reality Better Than the Rumor

While speaking to People at the 2026 Women in Film Honors on November 5, 2026, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, Hayek said entering her 60s hasn't been bad at all.

"[I am feeling] very optimistic. It sounded so scary in the 20s, in the 30s, in the 40s, even in the 50s. It's not scary at all. Once you get here, it's not bad at all," the actress shared.

Her reasons are simple — she still does work she loves and has the support of her family and friends, along with health, energy, and dreams. Her attitude now, she added, is an eager one.

Salma Hayek at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party at the Hard Rock Times Square in New York on May 15, 2025. | Source: Getty Images

A Natural Approach, With One Exception

Hayek has long been open about taking a natural approach to aging. In an April 2025 interview with The Cut, when she was 58, the actress said she skipped the beauty trends of her 30s, 40s, and 50s, and relied on one consistent tool — radiofrequency treatments.

However, they worked until they plateaued, and the Hollywood star decided it was time for something more.

Salma Hayek at the 2025 Kering Women in Motion Awards and Cannes Film Festival Presidential Dinner during the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Place de la Castre in France on May 18. | Source: Getty Images

Hayek had always embraced her wrinkles and avoided freezing her face because she wanted her expressions to be authentic, both as an actress and as a mother whose family should be able to read her emotions at a glance.

However, her concern was her neck, which she said had started to look like a turkey's. After researching options, the actress worried that the real solution might be surgery, which terrified her.

Salma Hayek during the opening ceremony prior to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match between Mexico and South Africa at Mexico City Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, on June 11, 2026. | Source: Getty Images

Then Hayek received a call suggesting Ultherapy PRIME, a procedure that uses ultrasound to boost collagen production. Because she had already used ultrasound-based care, it felt familiar.

The actress agreed and later became an ambassador for the brand. Then, a few weeks after the procedure, she ran into Victoria Beckham, who noticed a difference. "I was pleased," Hayek shared.

Salma Hayek at the Serpentine Summer Party at Serpentine South in London, England, on June 23, 2026. | Source: Getty Images

Rituals Built on Pleasure

Beyond the neck procedure, Hayek described her routine as all about pleasure. She meditates and dances every day, and once paused during a makeup session to dance when Bad Bunny came on.

As for her skin care, Salma Hayek washes her face only once a day, at night, with music playing, and skips the morning wash. She explained, "[...] Why would it get dirty while I'm sleeping?"

Salma Hayek at the "Digger" global premiere in London, England, on September 22, 2026. | Source: Getty Images

Applying cream also becomes a small ritual of its own. The actress massages her face and body and stretches her muscles at the same time, an intuitive way to work out that she calls "non-robotic."