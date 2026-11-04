Paris Jackson Demands $600 Million from Father Michael Jackson's Estate 17 Years After His Death as Family Dispute Deepens

A trust created to provide for the music legend's three children has, by one account, gone unfunded for years. A court filing now asks a Los Angeles judge to step in, and the estate's reply sets up a clash over timing, taxes, and what the will actually allows.

Few entertainment fortunes have grown as large as Michael Jackson's, and few have drawn as many legal fights. The latest one comes from his daughter.

Her filing, dated October 29, 2026, argues that the trust has waited more than 17 years for money that was supposed to arrive.

Paris Jackson at the Stella McCartney Paris Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in France on September 30, 2024. | Source: Getty Images

What the Trust Was Meant to Do

The trust exists to provide for Michael's three children: Prince, 29, Paris, 28, and Bigi, 24. According to the filing, each sibling was to begin receiving income from a share at 21.

Portions of the principal were to follow at 30, with more at 35 and 40. However, Paris says that schedule hasn't played out as her father intended. "More than 17 years after his passing, Michael Jackson's family trust remains unfunded," her petition states.

Paris Jackson at the BoF500 Gala during day six of Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 in France on October 3, 2026. | Source: Getty Images

Time is a factor. Prince is nearing 30, while Bigi and Paris turn 25 and 29 in February and April 2026, respectively. Paris further argues that without funding, the siblings depend on John Branca, the estate's remaining executor, to decide when and how much they receive.

Prince, Paris, and Bigi Jackson at the opening night of "MJ: The Musical" at the Prince Edward Theatre in London, England, on March 27, 2024. | Source: Getty Images

Where the Money Came From

Her attorneys say the estate has produced billions of dollars since Michael's death in 2009 and has the cash to make a partial payment.

They point to the 2018 sale of the estate's stake in EMI Music Publishing for $287.5 million, the 2020 sale of Neverland Ranch for $22 million, and a 2023 deal with Sony involving his music and other intellectual property.

Michael Jackson performs during Super Bowl XXVII at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on January 31, 1993. | Source: Getty Images

The petition claims those deals brought in more than $1 billion in cash before taxes and expenses, and it notes that the executors have valued the estate at between $2 billion and $3 billion.

An estate accounting showed about $850 million in cash and equivalents as of December 2024. After accounting for possible liabilities, Paris believes roughly $600 million could be distributed.

Her attorneys also say the executors told the court in 2011 that they were considering a separate request to distribute funds, but Paris alleges no such request was ever filed.

Michael Jackson performing at the Democratic National Committee's "A Night at the Apollo" voter registration drive and fundraiser at the Apollo Theater in New York on April 24, 2002. | Source: Getty Images

The Estate Pushes Back

The estate says it can't fully fund the trusts until several legal matters are resolved, including litigation with the Internal Revenue Service, which sought $700 million in taxes and penalties. A ruling significantly reduced that figure, the estate said.

However, the case isn't settled and could still change. The estate further noted that more than $200 million has already been distributed for the benefit of Paris and her siblings, adding that under the terms of the will, none of the children receive direct principal distributions until their 30s.

Michael Jackson outside the Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Santa Maria, California, on June 13, 2005. | Source: Getty Images

Paris, for her part, alleges that after she began challenging the estate's administration last year, her objections drew public criticism, litigation, and a multimillion-dollar cut in money for her and her siblings.

Michael Jackson performs onstage during the 2006 World Music Awards at Earls Court in London, England, on November 15. | Source: Getty Images

What Comes Next

Branca and John McClain became co-executors after Michael died on June 25, 2009, at age 50. John passed away in May 2026, leaving the other John in charge.

A judge is scheduled to hear Paris Jackson's request on December 4. She is asking for a $600 million transfer to the family trust, or whatever amount the judge finds appropriate.