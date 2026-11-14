Ammon’s retail and food spots are gearing up for busy days ahead, and they’re hiring. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Domino's (Wow 1st franchise)

Domino's (Wow 1st franchise) Location: Ammon, ID

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a fun, fast-paced pizza shop role where you’ll take orders, solve problems, and keep customers happy in-store and over the phone. Good fit if you like a lively team, can multitask, and want flexible hours.

Employer: Albertsons

Location: Ammon, ID

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on job in the meat department, cutting and prepping meat, stocking displays, and helping customers with special requests. You’ll use knives and power equipment, work in cooler temps, and get weekly pay, store discounts, and flexible schedules.

Employer: Carter's

Location: Ammon, ID

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Help parents and grandparents shop for baby and kids’ clothes, run the register, restock, and keep the store tidy. Nice option if you want short-term work with an employee discount and a schedule that can fit around school or another job.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—these kinds of roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.