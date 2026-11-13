Amityville’s food scene is busy and growing, with early-morning bagel rushes, cozy coffee shops, and family play cafés all hiring right now. If you like fast-paced days, friendly faces, and staying local, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: The Better Bagel

The Better Bagel Location: Amityville, NY

Employment type: Full-time / Part-time

Full-time / Part-time Pay: $18.00 – $20.00 per hour

Schedule: Sunday–Thursday, ~7:30am–3:30pm

High-volume deli grill cook role for someone who can handle a nonstop breakfast rush and cook eggs, sandwiches, and platters fast and accurately. Comes with an employee discount and flexible schedule; ideal if you like early shifts and a busy kitchen.

Employer: New York Beanery

Location: Amityville, NY

Employment type: Full-time (30–40 hrs/week)

Full-time (30–40 hrs/week) Pay: $18.00 – $22.00 per hour

Schedule: Daytime hours only; weekends required

Fast-paced independent coffee shop in the heart of town, focused on good food and espresso drinks. You’ll handle prep, sauces, baked items, and made-to-order sandwiches/breakfast, with an employee discount and no late-night shifts.

Employer: Beyond Play Cafe (Little Lana Daycare)

Location: Amityville, NY

Employment type: Full-time

Full-time Benefits: Performance bonuses, flexible schedule, free food & snacks, free uniforms

Front-of-house role in a family-friendly play café, greeting families, handling check-ins and payments, and keeping the café area clean and stocked. Great fit if you enjoy kids, like a lively space, and want a mix of customer service and light cafe duties.

If one of these feels like a match, don’t wait—polish your resume, note your availability, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.