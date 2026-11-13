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🍽️ Amityville Food & Hospitality: Multiple Local Openings
Amityville’s food scene is busy and growing, with early-morning bagel rushes, cozy coffee shops, and family play cafés all hiring right now. If you like fast-paced days, friendly faces, and staying local, these roles are worth a look.
Grill Cook – Breakfast (Full-Time/Part-Time)
- Employer: The Better Bagel
- Location: Amityville, NY
- Employment type: Full-time / Part-time
- Pay: $18.00 – $20.00 per hour
- Schedule: Sunday–Thursday, ~7:30am–3:30pm
High-volume deli grill cook role for someone who can handle a nonstop breakfast rush and cook eggs, sandwiches, and platters fast and accurately. Comes with an employee discount and flexible schedule; ideal if you like early shifts and a busy kitchen.
Food Prep / Line Cook
- Employer: New York Beanery
- Location: Amityville, NY
- Employment type: Full-time (30–40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $18.00 – $22.00 per hour
- Schedule: Daytime hours only; weekends required
Fast-paced independent coffee shop in the heart of town, focused on good food and espresso drinks. You’ll handle prep, sauces, baked items, and made-to-order sandwiches/breakfast, with an employee discount and no late-night shifts.
Play Cafe Attendant
- Employer: Beyond Play Cafe (Little Lana Daycare)
- Location: Amityville, NY
- Employment type: Full-time
- Benefits: Performance bonuses, flexible schedule, free food & snacks, free uniforms
Front-of-house role in a family-friendly play café, greeting families, handling check-ins and payments, and keeping the café area clean and stocked. Great fit if you enjoy kids, like a lively space, and want a mix of customer service and light cafe duties.
If one of these feels like a match, don’t wait—polish your resume, note your availability, and apply while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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