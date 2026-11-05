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Amityville

Stray female dog found in Amityville 11/5

4 days ago
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A female stray dog was taken in by Babylon Animal Shelter on 11/05/2026 in Amityville under case #26-485; owners have 5 days from intake to contact the shelter at 631-643-9270 to identify or claim her. Anyone interested in adopting must visit the shelter in person to meet the dog and may submit one of up to 5 adoption applications for consideration; by law, strays are held 5 days before receiving an exam, Heartworm test, microchip, spay/neuter, and other medical care, and the dog typically becomes available for adoption 1–3 weeks after intake.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Babylon Animal Shelter

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