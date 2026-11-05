undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
Stray female dog found in Amityville 11/5
A female stray dog was taken in by Babylon Animal Shelter on 11/05/2026 in Amityville under case #26-485; owners have 5 days from intake to contact the shelter at 631-643-9270 to identify or claim her. Anyone interested in adopting must visit the shelter in person to meet the dog and may submit one of up to 5 adoption applications for consideration; by law, strays are held 5 days before receiving an exam, Heartworm test, microchip, spay/neuter, and other medical care, and the dog typically becomes available for adoption 1–3 weeks after intake.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Babylon Animal Shelter
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.