Amherst has some solid front-line roles right now, from busy retail counters to a stylish optical shop. Good mix of part-time and full-time, with benefits on most of these.

Employer: Fichte Endl & Elmer EyeCare

Fichte Endl & Elmer EyeCare Location: Amherst, NY (in person, may cover 3 offices)

(in person, may cover 3 offices) Type: Part-time to full-time ( 24–40 hours/week )

Part-time to full-time ( ) Pay: $20.00 – $25.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, life insurance, EAP, employee discount, paid time off

This is a great fit if you like fashion and helping people feel good in their glasses. You’ll guide patients on frame style and budget, support sales at the optical desk, and work closely with licensed opticians—no optician license needed.

Employer: Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ Location: 1459 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst, NY (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00 – $20.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k), employee discount, flexible schedule; free shift meals; closed on major holidays; PTO and insurance for eligible teammates

Opening soon and looking for friendly faces to be the “director of first impressions.” If you like talking with guests, working in a fast casual spot, and want flexible hours plus free food on shift, this one’s worth a look.

Employer: BJ's Wholesale Club

Location: Amherst, NY (in club)

(in club) Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50 – $21.44/hour (estimated range)

(estimated range) Benefits: Weekly pay, optional daily pay, free BJ’s memberships, generous PTO, health benefits, 401(k) with match, employee stock purchase plan (eligibility varies)

Front-of-club role focused on memberships, returns, and general member questions. Good for someone who likes sales goals, steady hours, and a big-box retail environment with a full benefits package.

If something here feels like a fit, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.