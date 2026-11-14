Amherst’s food scene is growing, and a few spots on Niagara Falls Blvd are staffing up fast. Good mix of part-time and full-time, with several roles starting around $16–$20/hr.

Employer: Domino’s / Smart Dough Pizza Inc

Domino’s / Location: 1401 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into management with a busy Domino’s franchise that offers paid training, bonus opportunities, health benefits, paid vacation, and meal discounts. You’ll help run the store, lead the team, and may drive for deliveries if you meet their driving history rules. Must be 18+ and have at least 1 year of management experience, plus be able to open or close.

Employer: MISSION BBQ

Location: 1459 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst, NY 14228 (opening soon)

(opening soon) Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00–$20.00 per hour

Front-of-house role where you’re the “host of the party” in a casual, family-friendly BBQ spot. Includes free shift meals, dining discounts, flexible schedule, PTO, 401(k), and chances to grow.

Employer: MISSION BBQ

Location: 1459 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst, NY 14228 (opening soon)

(opening soon) Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00–$20.00 per hour

Back-of-house role focused on fast, high-quality cooking and clean, safe kitchen work. Perks include free shift meals, dining discounts, PTO, medical/dental for eligible staff, 401(k), flexible schedule, and paid training.

Employer: MISSION BBQ

Location: 1459 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst, NY 14228 (opening soon)

(opening soon) Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00–$20.00 per hour

Great if you like working behind the scenes, following recipes, and keeping things organized. You’ll handle food prep, quality checks, and kitchen cleanliness, with paid training, flexible hours, and growth opportunities.

If something here looks good, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while these spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.