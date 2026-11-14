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🍽️ Multiple Amherst Food & Hospitality Jobs, Up to $20/hr
Amherst’s food scene is growing, and a few spots on Niagara Falls Blvd are staffing up fast. Good mix of part-time and full-time, with several roles starting around $16–$20/hr.
Assistant Manager – Domino’s (Smart Dough Pizza Inc)
- Employer: Domino’s / Smart Dough Pizza Inc
- Location: 1401 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Step into management with a busy Domino’s franchise that offers paid training, bonus opportunities, health benefits, paid vacation, and meal discounts. You’ll help run the store, lead the team, and may drive for deliveries if you meet their driving history rules. Must be 18+ and have at least 1 year of management experience, plus be able to open or close.
Host / Dining Room Leader – MISSION BBQ
- Employer: MISSION BBQ
- Location: 1459 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst, NY 14228 (opening soon)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $16.00–$20.00 per hour
Front-of-house role where you’re the “host of the party” in a casual, family-friendly BBQ spot. Includes free shift meals, dining discounts, flexible schedule, PTO, 401(k), and chances to grow.
Line Cook – MISSION BBQ
- Employer: MISSION BBQ
- Location: 1459 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst, NY 14228 (opening soon)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $16.00–$20.00 per hour
Back-of-house role focused on fast, high-quality cooking and clean, safe kitchen work. Perks include free shift meals, dining discounts, PTO, medical/dental for eligible staff, 401(k), flexible schedule, and paid training.
Prep Cook – MISSION BBQ
- Employer: MISSION BBQ
- Location: 1459 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst, NY 14228 (opening soon)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $16.00–$20.00 per hour
Great if you like working behind the scenes, following recipes, and keeping things organized. You’ll handle food prep, quality checks, and kitchen cleanliness, with paid training, flexible hours, and growth opportunities.
If something here looks good, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while these spots are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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