Healthcare hiring is steady in Amherst, NY right now, with options from home care to surgery center roles. If you’re in medical or caregiving work, there’s something here at different skill and experience levels.

Employer: Busy Bees Senior Care

Busy Bees Senior Care Location: Amherst, NY (in-home care)

Type: Full-time, Part-time

Full-time, Part-time Pay: From $18/hour

Short morning, evening, and weekend shifts that you can stack around school, another job, or family life. You’ll provide personal care, light housekeeping, and companionship for seniors, with flexible scheduling, a bonus/rewards program, and room to grow if you’re a dependable caregiver with an active CNA, HHA, or PCA certification.

Employer: Parkview Health Services (ArtesRx network)

Parkview Health Services (ArtesRx network) Location: Amherst, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Clinical pharmacist role focused on behavioral health and long-term care patients. You’ll handle dispensing, patient counseling, controlled substance compliance, and guiding techs, so it’s a good fit if you have a PharmD or RPh with active NY license and want to support vulnerable and underserved populations.

Employer: Buffalo Surgery Center / Excelsior Orthopaedics

Buffalo Surgery Center / Excelsior Orthopaedics Location: Amherst, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Range not listed (varies by experience and credentials)

Hands-on OR role assisting surgeons with orthopedic and other procedures in an ambulatory surgery center. You’ll set up sterile fields, manage instruments, and support the team before, during, and after surgery—ideal if you’ve completed an accredited Surgical Technologist program and have 2–4 years’ Surg Tech experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local healthcare employers often have similar roles opening up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.