Amherst retail is busy right now—stores are hiring for people who like helping customers and keeping things running smooth. If you’ve got people skills and some hustle, these are worth a look.

Employer: TreeHead Culture (listed via AARS )

TreeHead Culture (listed via ) Location: Amherst, NY

Salary: From $20/hour + tips + performance bonus

Type: Part-time (expected ~35 hours/week)

Help customers choose cannabis products, run the register, and host in-store brand pop-ups. Good fit if you like talking with people, learning products, and want flexible hours + employee discounts.

Employer: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers

Location: Amherst, NY

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Key-holder role where you help run an auto service shop, manage staff and workflow, and keep customers happy. Comes with performance incentives, paid vacation/holidays, 401(k), healthcare, and strong growth paths if you want a long-term retail/auto career.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Location: Amherst, NY

Salary: $25.25 – $27.78/hour + monthly bonus

Type: Full-time Assistant Manager

Lead stocking and store operations while coaching a small team and jumping in on sales when needed. You get respectful schedules (6am–10pm), PTO, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, bonuses, and a clear path to promotion.

If something here feels close but not perfect, still click through—each posting has more detail on hours and requirements, and many employers will train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.