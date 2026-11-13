Amherst’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced kitchens or leading a team, there are some solid options right now.

Employer: Williamsville Suburban Nursing Home

Williamsville Suburban Nursing Home Location: Amherst, NY

Type: Full-time, evening shift

Full-time, evening shift Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Help run the kitchen in a skilled nursing facility and make sure residents get high-quality meals and a good dining experience. This role supports the Food Service Director, supervises staff, helps plan menus, and keeps everything clean, safe, and well-documented.

Employer: Banchetti by Rizzos

Location: Amherst, NY

Type: Full-time or Part-time, in-person

Full-time or Part-time, in-person Pay: From $18.00/hour

Cook in a busy local kitchen that focuses on quality, consistency, and great guest experiences. You’ll work the line, follow recipes, keep your station clean, and can grow your skills with flexible scheduling, 401(k) with match, and employee discounts.

Employer: Tim Hortons (Kelton Enterprises)

Location: East Amherst, NY

Type: Full-time (45–50 hrs/week)

Full-time (45–50 hrs/week) Salary: $65,000–$68,000/year + bonus potential

Lead a busy Tim Hortons location, manage a team of up to 40 people, and drive sales, service, and operations. This role comes with strong benefits (medical, 401(k) with match, PTO) and clear growth paths into senior operations and support roles.

If something here looks like a fit, don’t wait—apply while the roles are still open and fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.