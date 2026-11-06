🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Amherst

Looking for a loyal friend in Amherst, NY? These adoptable dogs are waiting for a cozy home, soft bed, and a family to love.

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Age: About 7 months (young)

Gender: Female

Color: White with brown/chocolate

Weight: ~25 lbs

Shelter: Buddy's Second Chance Rescue

Location: Amherst, NY

About Strawberry Shortcake:

This Texas girl spent most of her young life in a shelter and is now learning how wonderful home life can be. She started out shy, but every day she’s getting braver and showing more of her sweet personality. She loves playing with toys, enjoying soft beds, and discovering that people who love you are pretty great.

She’s still adjusting to home life, so a patient adopter who can give her time to settle in will help her blossom even more.

Good to know:

Young, medium-sized pup

Shy at first, but very sweet

Enjoys toys, treats, and cozy spots

Contact: Buddy's Second Chance Rescue

Phone: (716) 431-4977

👉 Meet Strawberry Shortcake and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix

Age: Adult (about 1 year, 8 months)

Gender: Female

Color: Brown/chocolate with white

Weight: ~50 lbs

Shelter: Buddy's Second Chance Rescue

Location: Amherst, NY

About Lita:

Lita is a hugger—she literally wraps her legs around you for cuddles. She was surrendered due to landlord rules, not because of anything she did. In foster care, she’s showing what a gentle, loving girl she is.

She loves belly rubs, staying close to her people, and a good chew toy. If you want a dog who will be your shadow and your snuggle buddy, Lita might be your match.

Good to know:

Medium/large, affectionate companion

Very people-oriented

Enjoys physical affection and closeness

Contact: Buddy's Second Chance Rescue

Phone: (716) 431-4977

👉 Meet Lita and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd mix

Age: Puppy (DOB 6/25/26)

Gender: Female

Weight: ~16 lbs

Adoption Fee: $450

Shelter: 716 PAWS

Location: Amherst, NY

About Swan:

Swan came from Texas with her brother and is ready for her happily-ever-after. She’s an adventurous puppy with a big heart who loves exploring and being by your side. Her favorite game is fetch, and she even brings the ball back to her foster parent.

She’s at a great age for training and bonding with her new family.

Good to know:

Young, active German Shepherd mix

Loves fetch and exploring

Very people-focused and likes to stay close

Contact: 716 PAWS

Phone: (716) 714-1723

👉 Meet Swan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd mix

Age: Puppy (DOB 6/25/26)

Gender: Male

Weight: ~18 lbs

Adoption Fee: $450

Shelter: 716 PAWS

Location: Amherst, NY

Neutered: Yes

About Sparrow:

Sparrow is a sweet, loving boy who can be a bit reserved at first, but once he warms up, he’s all cuddles and affection. He’s a good listener, very treat-motivated, and is working hard on potty training—and doing great so far.

He’s hoping for a patient family who will give him time to feel safe and loved.

Good to know:

Neutered German Shepherd mix puppy

Shy at first, then very cuddly

Food-motivated and learning quickly

Contact: 716 PAWS

Phone: (716) 714-1723

👉 Meet Sparrow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Amherst area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please reach out to Buddy's Second Chance Rescue or 716 PAWS and set up a meet-and-greet. Sharing this post can also help these pups find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.