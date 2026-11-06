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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Amherst
Looking for a loyal friend in Amherst, NY? These adoptable dogs are waiting for a cozy home, soft bed, and a family to love.
Strawberry Shortcake
Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
Age: About 7 months (young)
Gender: Female
Color: White with brown/chocolate
Weight: ~25 lbs
Shelter: Buddy's Second Chance Rescue
Location: Amherst, NY
About Strawberry Shortcake:
This Texas girl spent most of her young life in a shelter and is now learning how wonderful home life can be. She started out shy, but every day she’s getting braver and showing more of her sweet personality. She loves playing with toys, enjoying soft beds, and discovering that people who love you are pretty great.
She’s still adjusting to home life, so a patient adopter who can give her time to settle in will help her blossom even more.
Good to know:
- Young, medium-sized pup
- Shy at first, but very sweet
- Enjoys toys, treats, and cozy spots
Contact: Buddy's Second Chance Rescue
Phone: (716) 431-4977
👉 Meet Strawberry Shortcake and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lita
Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix
Age: Adult (about 1 year, 8 months)
Gender: Female
Color: Brown/chocolate with white
Weight: ~50 lbs
Shelter: Buddy's Second Chance Rescue
Location: Amherst, NY
About Lita:
Lita is a hugger—she literally wraps her legs around you for cuddles. She was surrendered due to landlord rules, not because of anything she did. In foster care, she’s showing what a gentle, loving girl she is.
She loves belly rubs, staying close to her people, and a good chew toy. If you want a dog who will be your shadow and your snuggle buddy, Lita might be your match.
Good to know:
- Medium/large, affectionate companion
- Very people-oriented
- Enjoys physical affection and closeness
Contact: Buddy's Second Chance Rescue
Phone: (716) 431-4977
👉 Meet Lita and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Swan
Breed: German Shepherd mix
Age: Puppy (DOB 6/25/26)
Gender: Female
Weight: ~16 lbs
Adoption Fee: $450
Shelter: 716 PAWS
Location: Amherst, NY
About Swan:
Swan came from Texas with her brother and is ready for her happily-ever-after. She’s an adventurous puppy with a big heart who loves exploring and being by your side. Her favorite game is fetch, and she even brings the ball back to her foster parent.
She’s at a great age for training and bonding with her new family.
Good to know:
- Young, active German Shepherd mix
- Loves fetch and exploring
- Very people-focused and likes to stay close
Contact: 716 PAWS
Phone: (716) 714-1723
👉 Meet Swan and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sparrow
Breed: German Shepherd mix
Age: Puppy (DOB 6/25/26)
Gender: Male
Weight: ~18 lbs
Adoption Fee: $450
Shelter: 716 PAWS
Location: Amherst, NY
Neutered: Yes
About Sparrow:
Sparrow is a sweet, loving boy who can be a bit reserved at first, but once he warms up, he’s all cuddles and affection. He’s a good listener, very treat-motivated, and is working hard on potty training—and doing great so far.
He’s hoping for a patient family who will give him time to feel safe and loved.
Good to know:
- Neutered German Shepherd mix puppy
- Shy at first, then very cuddly
- Food-motivated and learning quickly
Contact: 716 PAWS
Phone: (716) 714-1723
👉 Meet Sparrow and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Amherst area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please reach out to Buddy's Second Chance Rescue or 716 PAWS and set up a meet-and-greet. Sharing this post can also help these pups find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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