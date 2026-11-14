Amherst neighbors are giving away some handy free items today, from garden supplies to furniture and sports gear. If you can pick up soon, you could save a lot.

Item: 23 four-foot pine garden stakes

Condition: Slightly rotted but still usable; not pressure treated

Size: About 4 ft long, 1.5" x 3/4" each

Location: Amherst, Hampshire County, Massachusetts (near Rt 9 Marriott Hotel, garden plot pickup)

Details: Bundled, tied, and ready to load straight into your trunk. Available any day during daylight hours. The owner plans to discard them on Nov 22 if no one claims them. Photos are available in the listing.

Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Items: Sofa, chair, desk, captain’s bed, dressers, bookshelves, etc.

Condition: Not specified

Location: Echo Hill South, Amherst, MA (near 76 Stony Hill Rd)

Details: Multiple pieces of free furniture available, but they must be picked up today (11/14). Great chance to furnish a room or apartment if you have a vehicle and can move items quickly.

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Adjustable portable basketball hoop

Condition: Not specified

Location: Echo Hill South, Amherst, MA

Details: Hoop with adjustable height and a sturdy base—good for driveway or yard use. You’ll likely need a vehicle big enough to transport the full hoop or be ready to partially disassemble it.

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Amherst tend to go fast, especially furniture and outdoor gear. If something interests you, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.