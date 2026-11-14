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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Amherst Right Now
Amherst neighbors are giving away some handy free items today, from garden supplies to furniture and sports gear. If you can pick up soon, you could save a lot.
4 ft wooden garden stakes (Near Rt 9 Marriott Hotel)
Item: 23 four-foot pine garden stakes
Condition: Slightly rotted but still usable; not pressure treated
Size: About 4 ft long, 1.5" x 3/4" each
Location: Amherst, Hampshire County, Massachusetts (near Rt 9 Marriott Hotel, garden plot pickup)
Details: Bundled, tied, and ready to load straight into your trunk. Available any day during daylight hours. The owner plans to discard them on Nov 22 if no one claims them. Photos are available in the listing.
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Free furniture must pick up today 11/14 76 stony hill rd.
Items: Sofa, chair, desk, captain’s bed, dressers, bookshelves, etc.
Condition: Not specified
Location: Echo Hill South, Amherst, MA (near 76 Stony Hill Rd)
Details: Multiple pieces of free furniture available, but they must be picked up today (11/14). Great chance to furnish a room or apartment if you have a vehicle and can move items quickly.
Source: nextdoor.com
Portable Basketball Hoop
Item: Adjustable portable basketball hoop
Condition: Not specified
Location: Echo Hill South, Amherst, MA
Details: Hoop with adjustable height and a sturdy base—good for driveway or yard use. You’ll likely need a vehicle big enough to transport the full hoop or be ready to partially disassemble it.
Source: nextdoor.com
Free items in Amherst tend to go fast, especially furniture and outdoor gear. If something interests you, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.