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Alaska
📅 Virtual info session: Glacier Bay study-away in Alaska, Nov. 15
11 days ago
📢 Learn about Glacier Bay study-away in Alaska (students only)
Amherst students curious about a wild study-away option for 2027 can join a virtual info session on the Glacier Bay Semester in Civic & Environmental Leadership with Tidelines Institute.
The info session is on November 15 at 7 p.m. EST (virtual). Staff, current students, and alumni will share details about this fall-term program in Southeast Alaska, which blends:
- Environmental studies, anthropology, philosophy, and Indigenous studies
- Field experiences like kayaking fjords, learning from Tlingit culture bearers, and fishing for wild Alaskan salmon
The program is not pre-approved by Amherst, so students must meet with a GEO adviser to discuss petitioning.
How to join:
- Register: https://www.tidelinesinstitute.org/gbs-info-session/
- Learn more or ask questions: admissions@tidelinesinstitute.org
- Campus contact: Olivia Melendez-Lawren, (413) 542-5691
More Info: Tidelines Institute's Glacier Bay Semester Virtual...
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