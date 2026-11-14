📢 Learn about Glacier Bay study-away in Alaska (students only)

Amherst students curious about a wild study-away option for 2027 can join a virtual info session on the Glacier Bay Semester in Civic & Environmental Leadership with Tidelines Institute.

The info session is on November 15 at 7 p.m. EST (virtual). Staff, current students, and alumni will share details about this fall-term program in Southeast Alaska, which blends:

Environmental studies, anthropology, philosophy, and Indigenous studies

Field experiences like kayaking fjords, learning from Tlingit culture bearers, and fishing for wild Alaskan salmon

The program is not pre-approved by Amherst, so students must meet with a GEO adviser to discuss petitioning.

How to join: