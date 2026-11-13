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📅 Amherst School Community Budget Forum on Nov. 19
📢 Help Shape Amherst School Budget Priorities
The Amherst School Committee and Superintendent Dr. Xi are hosting a Community Budget Forum and are inviting families, caregivers, and community members to join.
Come learn how the school district budget is developed and share what you think the budget priorities should be.
Date: Thursday, November 19, 2026
Time: 6:30–8:00 p.m.
Location: Town Room, Amherst Town Hall, 4 Boltwood Avenue, Amherst, MA 01002
Format: Hybrid – in person & via Zoom
Cost: Free and open to the public
Contact: 413-362-1889
Who’s invited: Families, caregivers, and community stakeholders
You can attend at Town Hall or join online using the Zoom link for this public forum (provided on the event page).
More Info: Calendar • School Budget Community Forum
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