📢 Help Shape Amherst School Budget Priorities

The Amherst School Committee and Superintendent Dr. Xi are hosting a Community Budget Forum and are inviting families, caregivers, and community members to join.

Come learn how the school district budget is developed and share what you think the budget priorities should be.

Date: Thursday, November 19, 2026

Time: 6:30–8:00 p.m.

Location: Town Room, Amherst Town Hall, 4 Boltwood Avenue, Amherst, MA 01002

Format: Hybrid – in person & via Zoom

Cost: Free and open to the public

Contact: 413-362-1889

Who’s invited: Families, caregivers, and community stakeholders

You can attend at Town Hall or join online using the Zoom link for this public forum (provided on the event page).