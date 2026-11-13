📅 Free Nature Storytime for Young Kids

Bring your little ones to Nature Storytime – Kidleidoscope on Friday, November 13, 2026, from 10:00–11:00 AM at the Notch Visitor Center, 1500 West Street, Amherst, MA 01002.

This free program is for children ages 0–6+, and each child must be accompanied by an adult. Kids will enjoy nature-themed stories plus an age-appropriate activity or craft. All materials are provided, so you just need to show up.

If you have questions, you can call 413-253-2883 or email the organizer.

Note: There will be no Storytime on November 27.