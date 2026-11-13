📅 Community art show: “You are Home.”

Local artist Sonia Szala-Krotkov is showing her work in the Community Gallery. Her art looks at what “home” means, using images of wildlife and landscapes from the Pioneer Valley and East Africa, inspired by her Amherst roots and travels in Tanzania.

The Community Gallery is a rotating exhibit that features local artists and their personal connections to the Mount Holyoke Range.

Want to show your own art? Local artists can apply to be part of a future exhibit. To learn more or to apply, email Holyoke.range@mass.gov.