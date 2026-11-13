Amherst is stacking up some strong education roles right now, from K–12 to big-university faculty. If you’re ready for a new chapter in teaching, these are worth a look.

Employer: University of Massachusetts Amherst

University of Massachusetts Amherst Location: Amherst, MA (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time, 9-month Lecturer (non-tenure track)

Salary: Approx. $65,560–$80,000

Teach up to seven sections a year of Junior Year Writing in Engineering, with a focus on professional and scientific writing for a diverse group of engineering students. This two-year appointment (starting Sept 1, 2027, with possible renewal) is great if you love curriculum design, mentoring underrepresented students, and being part of a large, well-funded engineering college.

Employer: Amherst-Pelham Regional School District

Location: Amherst, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Teach math to middle school students with diverse learning needs, write and implement IEPs, and work closely with general ed teachers, families, and support staff. This role is a strong fit if you hold (or can get) a MA license in Moderate Disabilities and Math and want to build an inclusive, supportive classroom.

Employer: University of Massachusetts Amherst

University of Massachusetts Amherst Location: Amherst, MA (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time, 9-month Tenure Track (Assistant Professor)

Salary: Approx. $79,350–$110,409 , plus extra summer pay

, plus extra summer pay Application window: Opens Nov 12, 2026; review begins Dec 7, 2026; closing listed as Jan 12, 2027

Lead the “Power and Class” Minuteman Marching Band, oversee all athletic bands, direct Concert Band, and teach marching band techniques. Ideal if you have a doctorate (or ABD) in music education or conducting and a strong record in marching band leadership, and want a visible, community-facing role with real creative impact.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, check the full posting, and get your materials ready early—Amherst roles like these don’t stay open forever.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.