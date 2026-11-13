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🎓 Amherst, MA Education Jobs: Multiple Openings Up to $110K+
Amherst is stacking up some strong education roles right now, from K–12 to big-university faculty. If you’re ready for a new chapter in teaching, these are worth a look.
Lecturer – Junior Writing Program, Riccio College of Engineering
- Employer: University of Massachusetts Amherst
- Location: Amherst, MA (onsite)
- Type: Full-time, 9-month Lecturer (non-tenure track)
- Salary: Approx. $65,560–$80,000
Teach up to seven sections a year of Junior Year Writing in Engineering, with a focus on professional and scientific writing for a diverse group of engineering students. This two-year appointment (starting Sept 1, 2027, with possible renewal) is great if you love curriculum design, mentoring underrepresented students, and being part of a large, well-funded engineering college.
Special Education Math Teacher – Amherst Regional Middle School
- Employer: Amherst-Pelham Regional School District
- Location: Amherst, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Teach math to middle school students with diverse learning needs, write and implement IEPs, and work closely with general ed teachers, families, and support staff. This role is a strong fit if you hold (or can get) a MA license in Moderate Disabilities and Math and want to build an inclusive, supportive classroom.
Assistant Professor / Director of UMass Minuteman Marching Band (Tenure Track)
- Employer: University of Massachusetts Amherst
- Location: Amherst, MA (onsite)
- Type: Full-time, 9-month Tenure Track (Assistant Professor)
- Salary: Approx. $79,350–$110,409, plus extra summer pay
- Application window: Opens Nov 12, 2026; review begins Dec 7, 2026; closing listed as Jan 12, 2027
Lead the “Power and Class” Minuteman Marching Band, oversee all athletic bands, direct Concert Band, and teach marching band techniques. Ideal if you have a doctorate (or ABD) in music education or conducting and a strong record in marching band leadership, and want a visible, community-facing role with real creative impact.
If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, check the full posting, and get your materials ready early—Amherst roles like these don’t stay open forever.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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