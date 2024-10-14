Open in App
    • Amest Tribune

    Story County plans to extend bike trail from Ames to Slater if $25M bond is approved

    By Celia Brocker, Ames Tribune,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EH3HM_0w65tOCr00

    The general election is less than a month away, and with it comes a $25 million conversation bond that could have a significant impact on Story County bike trails and parks.

    The Story County Water and Land Legacy Bond , which is on the ballot for all Story County voters on Nov. 5, would dedicate funding for conservation and recreational projects countywide. Specific focus areas include bike trail extensions, enhanced water quality and habitat, and flood mitigation along the Skunk River.

    Story County Water and Land Legacy Bond board co-chair Jim Pease said they will hold a few more in-person and virtual sessions before the election.

    "For me, an informed voter is always better than an uninformed voter," Pease said. "Everything we do in Story County Conservation has been a quality of life issue that improves the quality of life in the city of Ames and across the county. We really want to make sure that people are informed about the vote on elections day."

    How will the bond be financed?

    The bond would increase Story County median household property taxes by $2.60 per month, or $32 annually.

    The $25 million would fund various projects in three categories: preservation, recreation, and education. About 36% of the bond will go to county parks, 32% to water and habitat, and 32% to trails and outdoor recreation.

    The bond requires 60% of votes in order to pass.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3shzCQ_0w65tOCr00

    Extending bike trails near Ames and other recreational improvements

    If approved, parts of the $25 million would expand the local biking and walking trail network. This includes:

    • Improving the trail network and other amenities at the Deppe Family Conservation area
    • Constructing a bike trail from Ames to Slater as an alternative to the R38 bike lanes
    • Building a trail connection from the Ames trail system to McFarland Park
    • Finish paving the Heart of Iowa Nature Trail from Collins to Marshall County

    The bond would also be used to provide more outdoor opportunities like fishing, hunting, hiking, picnicking, camping, canoeing and kayaking.

    Pease, who is also chair of the Story County Conservation Board, said recreation plays a big role in a town's quality of life.

    "You can have the lowest taxes to attract businesses and all that, but unless those workers have something to do in their off time, it's not a draw to them," Pease said. "Recreation becomes a great economic developer."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EemSc_0w65tOCr00

    Investing in land and water preservation

    The county hopes to use some of the $25 million to improve flooding mitigation and riverbank stabilization on the Skunk River. That includes extending the Skunk River greenbelt to the south and stabilizing the streambanks to reduce nutrient loss.

    The county also wants to use the bond to provide stable, long-term water quality and habitat for woodlands and prairies, including:

    • Improving Skunk River Oxbows to help with flooding mitigation through flood water retention and improve habitat
    • Creating aquatic habitat for less common species at the Wicks Wildlife Area oxbow wetlands
    • Preserving water quality at Hickory Grove Beach through a tiered overlook and water runoff treatment area
    • Allowing for fish and mussel passage in the Skunk River by modifying Hannum’s Mill Dam

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aUWOE_0w65tOCr00

    Expanding environmental education

    The bond would also be used to build a new environmental education and nature center at McFarland Park. Current conservation programming has outgrown the park's current facility, Pease said. The new building will be open to the public complete with restrooms and exhibit space.

    McFarland's current nature will remain intact and converted into two, large classroom areas.

    "It's a very serviceable building," Pease said. "It's just too small for us now."

    Plans also include an outdoor recreation area for guests to interact with nature.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q5gvC_0w65tOCr00

    Upcoming public educational events

    Members of the Story County Water and Legacy Bond Committee share information about the $25 million at the following locations and times:

    • 1 p.m., Monday, Oct. 14 (virtual)
    • 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 15 at Salem Lutheran Church in Roland
    • 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 16 at the Story City Community Center
    • 9 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 19 at Copper Spaces in Nevada
    • 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22 at the Gilbert City Hall
    • 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 29 (virtual)

    A Zoom meeting link can be requested by submitting a form that can be found on the county's website.

    Celia Brocker is a government, crime, political and education reporter for the Ames Tribune. She can be reached at CBrocker@gannett.com.

    This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Story County plans to extend bike trail from Ames to Slater if $25M bond is approved

