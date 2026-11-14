Amesbury’s food scene is busy, and a few local spots are building up their teams. If you like fast-paced work and talking with people, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: McDonald’s (franchise location)

McDonald’s (franchise location) Location: Amesbury, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $18.50/hr for trainees; $20/hr for certified managers (with possible increases based on experience, availability, and certifications)

Lead the breakfast rush, coach the crew, and keep things running smooth when the doors first open. Comes with paid training, leadership development, health insurance options for full-time, education support, and free meals.

Employer: McDonald’s (franchise location)

McDonald’s (franchise location) Location: Amesbury, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $18.50/hr for trainees; $20/hr for certified managers (with possible increases based on experience, availability, and certifications)

Perfect if you like the busy lunch and afternoon crowd. You’ll run shifts, manage staffing and inventory, and help hit service and profit goals, with the same training, benefits, and growth path toward upper management.

Employer: McDonald’s (franchise location)

McDonald’s (franchise location) Location: Amesbury, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $18.50/hr for trainees; $20/hr for certified managers (with possible increases based on experience, availability, and certifications)

Best for night owls who like quieter dining rooms but steady drive-thru traffic. You’ll lead the closing or overnight crew, keep safety and cleanliness tight, and may work overnight shifts at the Amesbury location.

Employer: Hampton Inn

Location: Amesbury, MA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $15.00–$16.50/hr

Early-morning role starting around 5 a.m. You’ll set up and break down the hot breakfast buffet, keep the lobby and kitchen tidy, and chat with guests. Hotel employee discounts are included, and this job can be combined with other roles there for full-time hours.

If one of these fits your schedule, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.