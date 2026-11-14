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🏭 Amesbury, MA Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Skilled Openings
Amesbury’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in advanced materials and metal fabrication. If you like hands-on work with solid pay, these local shops are worth a look.
CNC Machine Operator I
- Employer: Hexcel Corporation (ARC Technologies LLC)
- Location: Amesbury, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23.81–$28.46 per hour
Run CNC and machine shop equipment making advanced composite parts used in aerospace and defense. Good fit if you’re mechanically inclined, can read basic measurements, lift 50 lbs, and want steady work with a safety-first team.
NC Programmer II (CNC Programmer)
- Employer: Hexcel Corporation
- Location: Amesbury, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $95,000–$120,000 per year
Program CNC machines using MasterCAM, design fixtures, and help improve production for high-end composite parts. Comes with strong benefits (401k match, bonus potential, stock purchase plan) and is ideal if you have solid CNC programming and machine shop experience.
Press Brake Set-Up / Operator
- Employer: Munters Corporation
- Location: Amesbury, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $26.17–$33.10 per hour
- Schedule: Mon–Thu, 6:00 AM–4:30 PM (4-day week)
Set up and run Amada press brakes to bend sheet metal parts to tight tolerances. Great for experienced operators who want a steady four-day schedule, modern equipment, and solid benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on shifts, requirements, and how to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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