💰 Up to $20K help for first-time homebuyers in Amesbury

The City of Amesbury Housing Trust has launched a Down Payment Assistance (DPA) Program to help low- and moderate-income buyers purchase a single-family home or condo in Amesbury as their main home.

You may qualify if you:

Are a first-time homebuyer (or meet certain exceptions like displaced homemaker, some single parents, or have a household member 55+ )

(or meet certain exceptions like displaced homemaker, some single parents, or have a household member ) Complete a HUD-approved homebuyer education course

Have household assets under $75,000 (or $375,000 if 55+)

(or if 55+) Will live in the home as your primary residence

Can put in at least 1.5% of the sale price from your own funds

from your own funds Have income at or below 100% of Area Median Income

The program offers up to 10% of the purchase price, capped at $20,000, as an interest-free deferred loan that can be fully forgiven after 10 years of living in the home. Funds are first-come, first-served, with priority for people who live or work in Amesbury.

Apply and get the checklist at www.amesburyma.gov/downpayment. Mail completed applications to Amesbury Housing Authority, c/o Dr. Annmary Connor, 180 Main Street, Amesbury, MA 01913. Questions: ahasupport@amesburyha.com.