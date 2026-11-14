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💰 Amesbury offers up to $20K in down payment help for buyers
💰 Up to $20K help for first-time homebuyers in Amesbury
The City of Amesbury Housing Trust has launched a Down Payment Assistance (DPA) Program to help low- and moderate-income buyers purchase a single-family home or condo in Amesbury as their main home.
You may qualify if you:
- Are a first-time homebuyer (or meet certain exceptions like displaced homemaker, some single parents, or have a household member 55+)
- Complete a HUD-approved homebuyer education course
- Have household assets under $75,000 (or $375,000 if 55+)
- Will live in the home as your primary residence
- Can put in at least 1.5% of the sale price from your own funds
- Have income at or below 100% of Area Median Income
The program offers up to 10% of the purchase price, capped at $20,000, as an interest-free deferred loan that can be fully forgiven after 10 years of living in the home. Funds are first-come, first-served, with priority for people who live or work in Amesbury.
Apply and get the checklist at www.amesburyma.gov/downpayment. Mail completed applications to Amesbury Housing Authority, c/o Dr. Annmary Connor, 180 Main Street, Amesbury, MA 01913. Questions: ahasupport@amesburyha.com.
More Info: City of Amesbury Housing Trust Announces Down Paym...
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