🏛️ Amesbury Planning Board drills into Rocky Hill waivers

📅 Amesbury Planning Board reviews Rocky Hill waivers and conditions

The Amesbury Planning Board met in person on October 5, 2026 at 7:07 PM. Chairman Pascal Rettig opened the meeting and noted that it was being recorded by Amesbury Public Access Television, but the written minutes are the official record.

All Board members were present:



Keith Ratner



Joel Nice



Tracey Chalifour



Tom Salemi



Eric Girard



David Frick



Pascal Rettig (Chair)



Also present was Becky Frey, Community Development Coordinator, and staff planner Nipun Jain. The development team for the project included Bob Dale and Steve Sawyer.

Residents were reminded that public comments could be sent ahead of time by email, or people could fill out a public comment form to speak during the public hearing portions.

Only agenda item: Rocky Hill Development public hearing

This meeting focused on one thing: the continued public hearing for the Rocky Hill Development.

Staff had prepared a draft decision for the project and then a redlined (edited) version. The goal for the night was to:



Review the redline edits



Answer Board questions



Discuss and refine the decision



Nipun Jain explained that the decision was split into two parts to make it easier to follow:



Part 1 – Findings and waivers



This section:



Lists the documents the Board received and reviewed

States facts about the property

Explains how the zoning ordinance applies

Describes the waivers (exceptions) the applicant is asking for







Part 2 – Conditions



This section contains the detailed conditions the project must follow if approved.





Nipun said there were no edits on Page 4, which covers the zoning ordinance and the sections that govern this application. Page 5 lists basic observations about the site and proposal. There were not many edits through Page 9.

On Page 12, the document goes into the waivers. Staff made some changes to:



Keep the original preamble (intro) to the waivers



Clean up the language



Tie each waiver to typical conditions



Add a clear justification for why each waiver would be granted and what exactly is being waived



Most waivers are related to design choices: building setbacks, parking layout, and parking spaces.

Tracey Chalifour said she might have questions later; Nipun confirmed she could ask at any time.

Summary of key waivers requested

Nipun walked the Board through the main waivers.



Waiver from providing some documents at application time



The first waiver is about not requiring certain legal and other documents at the time of application. Nipun explained:



This is a large project with many buildings and long lead times.

with many buildings and long lead times.

Requiring all documents, even in draft form, at the start would be too demanding.



Instead, the decision will spell out which documents are due at which phase of the project.

of the project.

The timing could be adjusted if needed.



The applicant is not asking to skip the affordable housing requirement. They are only asking to provide some of the related documents later, with:



Draft documents due at a set time

due at a set time

Final documents due before occupancy





Design and construction standards (subdivision rules)



The next group of waivers deals with design and construction standards, especially for roads and sidewalks, under the Subdivision Rules and Regulations.

Key points:



The applicant wants to subdivide the property into five lots .

.

A roadway will run from Elm Street to a cul-de-sac and then to the northern neighborhood .

to a and then to the .

The road from the cul-de-sac to the northern neighborhood will be private .

will be .

The section from Elm Street to the cul-de-sac could later be either public or shared; that will be decided later through legal documents.





Parking waivers



The waivers also cover parking size and amount:



The applicant wants larger parallel parking spaces than the standard.

than the standard.

They also want more parking spaces than the code normally allows in the southern neighborhood.



Reasons given:



Parking will serve residents, guests, and maintenance staff .

.

They also want to allow on-street parking for public visitors using nearby walking trails .

for .

All parking is parallel, so slightly larger spaces are seen as reasonable.



David Frick noted that the Board usually hears complaints about not enough parking, not too much. Nipun said the team tried to balance:



Enough parking



Limited impervious surface (pavement) because stormwater management is challenging on this site.



Board member Joel Nice pointed out that garages often get used for storage, not cars, and asked if there would still be enough parking with the proposed reduction in some areas. Nipun replied that the north side already has less parking and is closer to the zoning requirements.



Performance standards and stormwater



Another waiver relates to performance standards, which include things like stormwater and environmental rules.

Nipun said:



These standards were reviewed by stormwater and environmental peer reviewers .

.

Their comments were built into the approval conditions.



Those conditions form the basis for granting relief from some performance standards.





Dimensional regulation – front yard setback



Nipun stated that the only dimensional regulation where a waiver is requested is the maximum front yard setback.

Details:



The waiver does not apply to all units.

apply to all units.

It is measured from the front property line along the boulevard .

.

The language was updated to reflect this and is based on earlier Design Review Committee (DRC) and Planning Board discussions.



Nipun also said the next set of waivers ties back to the Subdivision Rules and Regulations, based on engineering plans by Millennium Engineering and review by VHB. He tried to connect each waiver directly to specific conditions the Board had discussed.

He then asked if there were any questions about the findings.

Board member Tom Salemi asked whether the dimensional requirement waiver on Page 18 would come back to the Board for review or be handled by staff. (The minutes provided stop at his question and do not include the answer.)

Overall, this meeting was a detailed working session on the Rocky Hill Development decision, especially the waivers and how they tie into conditions, stormwater, parking, and road design.