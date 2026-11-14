Ames retail is busy right now—stores are hiring for people who like helping customers and keeping things moving. If you enjoy a fast pace and talking with people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #749

Walmart Supercenter Location: 3105 Grand Ave, Ames, IA 50010

Type: Full-Time, Part-Time (Mid-shift, Closing)

(Mid-shift, Closing) Pay: $18 – $31/hour + annual/quarterly incentives and $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums in some situations

Help customers with eyewear, verify prescriptions, and process lens orders in the vision center. Comes with big-company benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for both full-time and part-time staff.

Employer: Menards

Location: Ames, IA

Type: Full-Time

Pay: Extra $3/hour on Sat/Sun (base rate not listed)

Front-line retail role helping customers find products and keeping the store stocked and neat. Perks include store discount, profit sharing, medical and dental plans, flexible scheduling, on-the-job training, and promotion-from-within culture.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Location: Ames, IA

Type: Full-Time (Hourly)

Pay: Not listed

Lead Hy-Vee’s online shopping side—Aisles Online, food service, pharmacy, and third-party apps like DoorDash and Instacart. You’ll oversee online orders, deliveries, and a cross-department team, perfect if you like problem-solving, tech, and customer service.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.