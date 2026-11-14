Ames has a steady flow of driving and mechanic jobs right now, from seasonal delivery to full‑time shop work. If you like staying on the move or working with big equipment, these are worth a look.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Ames, IA

Type: Temporary, full-time (seasonal)

Pay: $23.00/hour

Drive the classic brown UPS truck, deliver packages to homes and businesses, and stay active all day. This is a great short‑term role if you want strong weekly pay, outdoor work, and a possible path into a long‑term UPS career.

Employer: Titan Machinery

Location: Ames, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Work on Case IH and other heavy equipment doing diagnostics, repairs, and maintenance in a professional shop setting. This role stands out for its strong benefits (health, dental, 401(k) match, paid holidays, tool and safety gear reimbursement) and chances to grow your skills with ongoing training.

Employer: Lithia & Driveway – Honda of Ames

Location: Ames, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Help move vehicles between dealerships and make sure each car is clean, undamaged, and has all keys, books, and accessories. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, have a clean driving record, and want a driving job that’s more about accuracy than heavy lifting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, benefit, or detail that makes it a match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.