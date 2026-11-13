Northwood Preschool hosted a special storytime from an Ames Public Library librarian as part of Project Smyles, a monthly outreach program that has brought reading to children ages birth to six in daycares and preschools across the Ames area since 2006. During these visits, children build early literacy skills through talking, singing, reading, writing, and playing while enjoying stories and activities with the library’s big blue dog mascot, Smyles.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Ames Community School District