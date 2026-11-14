Ames health care is buzzing right now—lots of options from travel therapy to physician partnership tracks. If you’re in medicine or allied health and open to Ames, there’s likely something here for you.

Employer: Trinity Health / MercyOne Iowa Heart Center

Trinity Health / Location: Ames, IA

Type: Full-time, Day shift (8:00–4:30, Mon–Fri)

Salary: Not listed

This outpatient cardiology clinic RN role offers no weekends or holidays and a steady 40-hour week. You’ll handle assessments, meds, patient education, and coordination of care in a specialty heart clinic setting.

Employer: McFarland Clinic

Location: Ames, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)

Join a busy, mostly outpatient rheumatology practice with two experienced rheumatologists and a large referral base. This role offers shareholder opportunity, forgivable loan, and strong benefits in a physician-owned group.

Employer: McFarland Clinic

Location: Ames, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Very competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)

Fellowship-trained IRs can step into a collegial 10-radiologist group with no interventional call, a mix of interventional and diagnostic work, and two-year partnership track. Expect 15–20 procedures/day plus strong tech support and NightHawk coverage.

Employer: McFarland Clinic

Location: Ames, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)

Hand fellowship-trained surgeons can join a comprehensive ortho & sports team with 1:10 call, partnership and ASC ownership options, and a new ASC opening in 2025. Welcomes new grads and offers a large, established referral network.

Employer: McFarland Clinic

Location: Ames, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)

General ENT role with options to use head/neck, oncology, otology, or neurotology training. Enjoy physician ownership, ASC ownership opportunities, advanced tools (daVinci robot, Medtronic StealthStation), and a flexible call schedule.

Employer: TRITAL Care

Location: Ames, IA

Type: Internship, 5 days/week, 20-hour guarantee

Salary: Rate varies by experience (exact pay not listed)

SLP role with a 20-hour/week guarantee, ideal if you want steady part-time hours. Best fit for candidates who meet preferred qualifications; less-experienced SLPs may be considered at a lower rate.

Employer: Iowa State University – Hixson-Lied Small Animal Hospital

Location: Ames, IA

Type: Full-time, 12-month, Regular appointment

Salary: Pay grade 7613a (exact range on ISU HR site)

Lead-level animal care role in a 24/7 emergency and ICU veterinary hospital. You’ll guide Animal Caretakers I & II, support hiring and training, manage supplies, and help keep critical patients safe and comfortable. Evenings, weekends, and holidays are part of the swing-shift schedule. Apply by: November 26, 2026.

Employer: Nelson Enterprise Technology Services (NETS)

Location: National Centers for Animal Health, Ames, IA

Type: Part-time on-site + on-call

Salary: Not listed

Provide occupational medicine for USDA staff with two 8-hour on-site days (Tues/Thurs) plus phone on-call three days/week. You’ll handle exams, monitoring, lab review, and evidence-based recommendations; must be an Iowa-licensed NP with national certification and BLS.

Employer: Cross Country Allied

Location: Ames, IA

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks

Salary: Estimated $1,720/week, 36 hrs/week (plus housing/benefits)

Inpatient SLP travel assignment with 12-hour day shifts, 36 hours/week, from 11/13/2026–02/12/2027. Comes with typical travel perks like housing or housing allowance, health insurance, 401(k), CE credits, and travel reimbursement.

Employer: Magnolia Connection, PC

Location: Ames, IA (Hybrid)

Type: PRN / Occasional part-time

Salary: $33.00–$37.00 per hour

Very flexible as-needed role supporting an outpatient mental health clinic—great if you want occasional extra shifts without a set schedule. You’ll help with vitals, visit support, documentation, and med prior auths (training provided); coverage is typically once every 1–2 months.

Employer: Solomon Page

Location: Ames, IA

Type: 13-week contract, Days

Salary: Estimated $1,704 gross per week with ~$984 weekly stipend

13-week SLP contract with day shifts and solid weekly pay plus stipend. You’ll assess, treat, and document for patients with speech and swallowing issues, backed by medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and ESOP benefits.

If one of these caught your eye, open the link, skim the full posting, and throw in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.