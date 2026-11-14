Ames has a nice mix of front-of-house and wellness roles right now, from busy dining rooms to calm spa settings. If you like working with people, these are worth a quick look.

Employer: WASABI AMES

WASABI AMES Location: Ames, IA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00 – $30.00 per hour

Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule

This role is all about friendly, fast service in a popular Japanese restaurant. You’ll take orders, make menu suggestions, help keep the dining room tidy, and work closely with the kitchen to give guests a great experience.

Employer: Massage Heights / Heights Wellness Retreat

Location: Ames, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $22.00 per hour (plus commission and bonus opportunities)

(plus commission and bonus opportunities) Perks: Free uniforms, paid time off, employee discounts, free snacks, leadership training, growth path

Help run a busy wellness retreat, support the Retreat Director, and lead the front desk team. This is a good fit if you have sales or retail management experience and want to grow into leadership while working in a calm, spa-like setting.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and check back soon—local spots update openings often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.