📢 Fourth Grader Donates Summer Savings to Help School Lunches

Nine-year-old Fernando McDonald, a Mitchell Elementary fourth grader, spent his summer saving money from birthday gifts and chores. He ended up with $16 and thought about putting it toward a new bike.

Instead, Fernando decided to donate every dollar to his school “for the betterment of Mitchell Elementary.” After talking with Principal Aaron Weddle, he chose to give the money to the District’s Lunch Hero program, which helps pay down unpaid student meal balances so students can eat lunch at school.

Fernando said he wanted to help families who might struggle to afford meals and estimated his gift could cover about three and a half lunches. His principal, teacher Amanda Kabrick, and his mom, Delmira McDonald, all shared how proud they are of his kindness and how he quietly leads by example.

The story is a reminder that even small amounts – and young students – can make a real difference in the Ames Community School District.