Ames has some solid hands-on roles open right now, from residential work to big commercial builds. If you like leading crews, solving problems, and seeing projects come to life, these are worth a look.

Employer: Zook's Look Professional Painting

Zook's Look Professional Painting Location: Ames, IA

Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)

(about 40 hours/week) Pay: $25–$30/hour

Benefits: Employee discount, paid time off, professional development help, retirement plan

Lead a crew of 2–4 painters on residential and light commercial jobs while working alongside them. Good fit if you have 5+ years of pro painting, a driver’s license, and want steady work with room to grow.

Employer: INTEGRITY CONSTRUCTION

Location: Ames, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Depends on experience

Benefits: Health (medical, dental, vision), 401(k) with match, holidays, PTO, retirement savings plan, cell phone allowance, computer, continuing education

Handle estimates from first client inquiry to final proposal for residential builds and remodels. Great if you have 2+ years of estimating, are strong with Word and Excel, and like detailed, client-facing work.

Employer: Henkel Construction Company

Location: Ames, IA (projects across Iowa)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000–$110,000/year , weekly pay

, weekly pay Schedule: Monday–Friday, about 7:00 AM–3:30 PM , plus extra hours as needed

Monday–Friday, about , plus extra hours as needed Benefits: 401(k) with company contribution, profit sharing, medical/dental/vision, HSA, life and disability insurance, PTO, paid holidays, safety gear, training, company vehicle, tech package

Run day-to-day operations on commercial, industrial, and institutional jobsites, leading crews and keeping projects safe, on time, and on spec. Best for someone with 5+ years leading commercial projects and strong OSHA/safety knowledge who’s comfortable traveling around Iowa.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on duties and experience levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.