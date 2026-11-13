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🚧 Ames, IA Construction Jobs with Multiple Skilled Openings
Ames has some solid hands-on roles open right now, from residential work to big commercial builds. If you like leading crews, solving problems, and seeing projects come to life, these are worth a look.
Experienced Painting Crew Leader
- Employer: Zook's Look Professional Painting
- Location: Ames, IA
- Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)
- Pay: $25–$30/hour
- Benefits: Employee discount, paid time off, professional development help, retirement plan
Lead a crew of 2–4 painters on residential and light commercial jobs while working alongside them. Good fit if you have 5+ years of pro painting, a driver’s license, and want steady work with room to grow.
Residential Construction Estimator
- Employer: INTEGRITY CONSTRUCTION
- Location: Ames, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Depends on experience
- Benefits: Health (medical, dental, vision), 401(k) with match, holidays, PTO, retirement savings plan, cell phone allowance, computer, continuing education
Handle estimates from first client inquiry to final proposal for residential builds and remodels. Great if you have 2+ years of estimating, are strong with Word and Excel, and like detailed, client-facing work.
Construction Superintendent
- Employer: Henkel Construction Company
- Location: Ames, IA (projects across Iowa)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75,000–$110,000/year, weekly pay
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, about 7:00 AM–3:30 PM, plus extra hours as needed
- Benefits: 401(k) with company contribution, profit sharing, medical/dental/vision, HSA, life and disability insurance, PTO, paid holidays, safety gear, training, company vehicle, tech package
Run day-to-day operations on commercial, industrial, and institutional jobsites, leading crews and keeping projects safe, on time, and on spec. Best for someone with 5+ years leading commercial projects and strong OSHA/safety knowledge who’s comfortable traveling around Iowa.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on duties and experience levels.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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