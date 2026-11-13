Ames has some solid options right now if you like helping people and being part of your community. Here are a few roles where you can make a real impact and get paid for it.

Employer: Sevita (REM Community Services)

Sevita (REM Community Services) Location: Ames, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00/hour, on-demand pay

Support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in their daily lives—things like meals, meds, outings, and community activities. Comes with full benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, holiday pay, 401(k) match) and clear growth paths if you want to build a long-term career in human services.

Employer: Wyndy

Wyndy Location: Ames, IA

Type: One-time evening job (listed as full-time on site)

One-time (listed as full-time on site) When: Wednesday, November 25, 2026, 7:00 PM – 1:00 AM

Watch a sweet 4-year-old boy for one evening while a parent is out of town for an appointment. You can sit at your place or theirs, no driving required, but you should be comfortable with a friendly cat and dog and kids who will be awake during your shift.

Employer: Optimae LifeServices

Location: Ames, IA

Type: Full-time, in-person

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, paid time off

Lead and coordinate services for customers in intensive residential programs while supervising support staff. Good fit if you have human services experience, like coaching teams, and want a role that mixes direct support, leadership, and care planning.

If any of these speak to you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.