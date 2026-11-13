🚧 Learn about upcoming Stange Road construction

The City is planning street and utility reconstruction on Stange Road between Northridge Parkway and Aspen Road and wants input from neighbors.

An open-house style informational meeting will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, from 5–7 p.m. at Ames City Hall, Room 235, 515 Clark Ave, Ames, IA 50010.

All residents are welcome, with a special invite to Somerset neighborhood residents and property owners.

City staff and the design team will:

Share an overview of the proposed improvements

Talk about expected construction impacts on the neighborhood

Answer questions and review project exhibits with you

If you can’t attend but want to share comments or ask questions, email Civil Engineer Mark Gansen at mark.gansen@cityofames.org.