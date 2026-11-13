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🚧 Nov 17 meeting on Stange Road reconstruction plans
🚧 Learn about upcoming Stange Road construction
The City is planning street and utility reconstruction on Stange Road between Northridge Parkway and Aspen Road and wants input from neighbors.
An open-house style informational meeting will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, from 5–7 p.m. at Ames City Hall, Room 235, 515 Clark Ave, Ames, IA 50010.
All residents are welcome, with a special invite to Somerset neighborhood residents and property owners.
City staff and the design team will:
- Share an overview of the proposed improvements
- Talk about expected construction impacts on the neighborhood
- Answer questions and review project exhibits with you
If you can’t attend but want to share comments or ask questions, email Civil Engineer Mark Gansen at mark.gansen@cityofames.org.
More Info: Stange Road Improvements Informational Meeting - ...
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