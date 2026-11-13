Ames has a nice mix of retail and salon roles right now, from flexible part-time shifts to full-time beauty careers. If you like helping people in-store, these are worth a look.

Employer: Acosta Group (PRE-US)

Acosta Group (PRE-US) Location: Ames, IA 50010

Salary: $17.00/hour

Type: Part-time

Stock and straighten shelves at Walmart, set up signage, and make sure products are easy for shoppers to find. Flexible schedule (2–4 days/week, Tuesday & Friday required), no evening shifts, and health plan options even for part-time.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #4256

Location: 534 S Duff Ave, Ames, IA 50010

Salary: $16–$29/hour + incentives & possible premiums

Type: Part-time

Be the friendly face at the store entrance—greet customers, check receipts, and help keep the front of the store safe and organized. Comes with access to Walmart benefits like health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, PTO/PPTO, and paid education through Live Better U.

(Duplicate Indeed listing for this same role not shown.)

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Ames, IA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

High-level salon role for experienced stylists who can do cuts, color, treatments, extensions, makeup, and more. You’ll aim for strong weekly sales, help lead the guest experience, and stay on top of new beauty trends in a busy, full-service salon.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Ames, IA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Salon position for licensed cosmetologists who love doing hair and makeup and building a loyal guest list. You’ll provide a range of hair services, support in-store events, and work closely with the retail team to give guests a full beauty experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.