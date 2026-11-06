🌿 Ames Agriculture Jobs: Multiple Seed & Entomology Roles

Ames is buzzing with science-focused ag jobs right now, from seed testing to parasite ID. If you like lab work, data, and real impact on crops and animals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Iowa State University – Seed Science Center

Iowa State University – Seed Science Center Location: Ames, IA

Type: Full-time, 12-month, regular appointment

Salary: Pay Grade 08 (see ISU HR site for ranges)

Pay Grade (see ISU HR site for ranges) Application deadline: November 15, 2026

Hands-on lab role testing agricultural, vegetable, flower, tree, native, and specialty crop seeds. You’ll run seed quality tests, spot abnormal results, help improve methods, and train staff and students in a globally recognized seed lab.

Employer: USDA APHIS – National Veterinary Services Laboratories

– National Veterinary Services Laboratories Location: Ames, IA

Type: Full-time, Federal GS-12

Salary: $90,937 – $118,221 per year

Application window: Closes November 9, 2026

Lab-based entomology role identifying arthropod parasites and pests that affect domestic animals and wildlife. You’ll train others, support tick and screwworm eradication programs, lead the National Tick Surveillance Program report, and curate the parasite reference collection.

If one of these fits your background, don’t wait—polish your resume, check the full posting, and get that application in before the deadline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.