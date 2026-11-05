🚌 Ames, IA Trucking Jobs With Multiple High-Pay OTR Options

Ames has some strong driving opportunities right now, especially if you like over-the-road routes and steady miles. If you’ve got experience and a clean record, these are worth a look.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: Ames, IA (hiring across the Lower 48 + Canada)

(hiring across the Lower 48 + Canada) Salary: Average $175,000–$225,000+ per year (guaranteed $3,500/week minimum when working; most earn $3,750–$4,250+/week )

(guaranteed minimum when working; most earn ) Type: Full-time, Owner Operator, OTR, Dry Van

Requirements: 2+ years experience , passport required

, Why it’s interesting: Haul sets, costumes, and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and live events—this is entertainment freight, not typical freight. All miles (loaded and empty) are paid, plus detention pay, fuel permits/taxes, tolls, cargo/liability insurance, a fuel price guarantee, and a $5,000 driver referral bonus.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: Ames, IA (hiring across the Lower 48 + Canada)

(hiring across the Lower 48 + Canada) Salary: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year (guaranteed $5,000/week minimum when working; most earn $5,500–$6,500+/week )

(guaranteed minimum when working; most earn ) Type: Full-time, Team Owner Operator, OTR, Dry Van

Requirements: 2+ years experience , passport required

, Why it’s interesting: Run as a team moving touring shows and special events with less than 110,000 miles per year. You get all miles paid, detention pay, paid tolls and fuel permits/taxes, company-supported health insurance program, fuel price guarantee, and a $5,000 driver referral bonus.

Employer: Sika Corporation (Colorbiotics team)

Location: Ames, IA (in person)

Salary: $26.00–$30.00 per hour

Type: Full-time, OTR (Mon–Fri)

Requirements: CDL Class A , Tanker endorsement , 2+ years experience , high school diploma

, , , high school diploma Why it’s interesting: Weekday over-the-road work hauling materials between the Ames warehouse and customer sites across the U.S., driving a 53 ft conestoga trailer. Strong benefits package including 401(k) with match, bonuses, medical/dental/vision, paid time off and holidays, parental leave, profit sharing, wellness reimbursements, and education assistance.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.