🐱 Friendly Ames Cats Ready for Adoption and New Homes

A few wonderful cats in Ames, IA are waiting at the Ames Animal Shelter for someone to take them home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your life, these kitties would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red Tabby

Orange/Red Tabby Shelter: Ames Animal Shelter

Phone: (515) 239-5530

Buster Brown is a handsome orange tabby adult cat. If you’re looking for a more settled kitty instead of a wild kitten, he could be a great match. The shelter can share more about his personality, health, and whether he’s a good fit for kids or other pets.

👉 Meet Buster Brown and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly Brown/Chocolate

Mostly Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Ames Animal Shelter

Phone: (515) 239-5530

Taz is a young kitten with a brown coat and lots of growing up to do. Kittens usually need playtime, patience, and gentle guidance as they learn about the world. Call the shelter to ask about his vaccinations, neuter status, and what kind of home would be best for him.

👉 Meet Taz and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby

Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby Shelter: Ames Animal Shelter

Phone: (515) 239-5530

Justin is a young gray tabby boy, past the tiniest kitten stage but still with plenty of youthful energy. The shelter can tell you more about his temperament, litter box habits, and how he does with other animals.

👉 Meet Justin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these cats, please contact Ames Animal Shelter at (515) 239-5530 to ask about visits, adoption fees, and what’s included (such as vaccines or spay/neuter). Sharing this list with friends and neighbors in Ames can also help these cats find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.