During the November meeting of the Sumter County Board of Education, Mrs. Jeanne Griggs was honored for her exceptional dedication, leadership, and commitment to student success as she was named the 2026-2027 Sumter County Schools District Teacher of the Year.

Griggs, who was previously selected as Sumter County High School Teacher of the Year, was chosen from an outstanding group of school-level Teachers of the Year representing Sumter County Primary School, Sumter County Elementary School, Sumter County Intermediate School, Sumter County Middle School, and Sumter County High School.

A veteran educator with more than 20 years of experience, Mrs. Griggs has taught English Language Arts across grades 6 through 12 and currently serves as an English Language Arts teacher and Department Chair at Sumter County High School. Throughout her career, she has remained committed to helping students develop strong literacy skills, critical thinking abilities, and a lifelong appreciation for learning.

Mrs. Griggs holds endorsements in Gifted Education, English to Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL), and Reading. She has also completed specialized training in Advanced Placement Language and Composition and AP Seminar, bringing a wealth of expertise and instructional innovation to her classroom.

Her dedication to education has earned her numerous accolades over the years, including being named Teacher of the Year in 2017 and receiving STAR Teacher honors in 2022 and 2026. Colleagues and students alike recognize her passion for teaching and her ability to inspire academic excellence.

Beyond the classroom, Mrs. Griggs serves as the district’s Japan Sister City Coordinator, fostering cultural awareness and international connections through educational exchanges with Japan. Her efforts provide students with valuable opportunities to broaden their perspectives and engage with global learning experiences.

Demonstrating her commitment to continued professional growth, Mrs. Griggs is currently pursuing a Master of Arts in English for Language Arts Teachers. She believes deeply in the transformative power of education and works daily to encourage students to become confident readers, thoughtful critical thinkers, and effective communicators.

“Mrs. Griggs exemplifies the very best of Sumter County Schools,” Superintendent Sanders noted. “Her unwavering dedication to students, her commitment to excellence, and her leadership among colleagues make her a deserving recipient of this honor.”

Sumter County Schools congratulates Mrs. Jeanne Griggs on being named the 2026 District Teacher of the Year and thanks her for the lasting impact she continues to make on students, schools, and the community.