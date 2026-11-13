Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) welcomed 218 students in prekindergarten through 12th grade for the Area 11 Special Olympics on Thursday, Nov. 6. More than 150 volunteers from across the GSW campus came together to provide a day of athletic competition and celebration for students with disabilities from six surrounding counties.

Organized by faculty and special education teacher candidates in GSW’s College of Education, the annual event brought together students from school systems in Crisp, Dooly, Lee, Schley and Worth counties, as well as Furlow Charter School in Americus. Participants competed in basketball skills, 3-on-3 basketball and young athlete’s activities, with support from GSW Athletics, the President Jimmy Carter Leadership Program, GSW Association of Nursing Students (GSWANS), and numerous campus organizations.

“This event is special to the GSW community because it allows our students and faculty to come together and host a day that is truly about our P-12 students, giving them the opportunity to exhibit their athletic abilities, win ribbons and have fun,” said Michele McKie, Ed.D. assessment director and associate professor of education. “It also provides our special education teacher candidates with valuable leadership experience. I’ve loved watching them work together to organize the event, collaborate with local teachers and guide their peers.”

For McKie, the event holds personal significance. Having first volunteered with Special Olympics as a college student more than 20 years ago, she has experienced the program from multiple perspectives.

“I can remember volunteering as a college student, bringing my own students as a teacher, and now leading our future teachers through the experience.”

Among those volunteers was Trey Reid of Buckhead, Ga., a senior education major currently student teaching at Lee County’s ninth-grade campus. Reid has volunteered with Special Olympics for the past three years and appreciates the opportunity to support students he works with in the classroom.

“Special Olympics is one of the best days to look forward to,” said Reid. “I get to see my students that I’ve been working with for the past four weeks, who I’ll also be student teaching next spring. It’s an exciting event for all of the students and teachers to see the kids accomplish their skills, and the kids are really excited as well.”

McKie also expressed appreciation for the many campus and community partners who helped make the event possible, including College of Education faculty and staff, GSW coaches and student-athletes, student organization volunteers, Physical Plant, Campus Safety, the Americus Fire Department and GoldStar EMS.

View more photos from the event in the full photo gallery on GSW’s Facebook.