Gun Violence Reduction Task Force kickoff meeting

The first meeting of the Gun Violence Reduction Task Force was held at City Hall on Nov. 4. Mayor Travis Rush, Council Members Kris Bowden, Daryl Dowdell, and Nelson Brown, were in attendance, along with representatives from the GBI and Sheriff Eric Bryant and Americus Police Chief Mark Scott.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent W. Joseph Chestnut said that community trust was a key issue to reducing violence. He gave the See Send app as a good way for people to report crime anonymously.

Bryant expressed concern that citizens did not realize how effective sharing tips was. “It works all over the state, especially the one that GBI has.”

He also said they needed to consider holding slum lords accountable for harboring fugitives.

Leaders from the City of Americus also provided feedback on the situation. Rush recently took a trip in the community and noticed areas of Americus without lighting. He was concerned for the security implications. “We know that these people like dark areas.”

He said the City would look at increasing lighting.

Dowdell asked if there were plans for a joint task force.

Bryant said manpower was an issue. “We don’t need another organization. We don’t need another group. We need some people accountable.”

He also said that with good communication between the Americus Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office, they were able to cooperate well. “The networking and collaboration between officers seem to be working effectively.”

APD Officer Alfonson Ross said the departments communicated on a weekly basis.

Sheriff Eric Bryant said they also reached out to federal agencies like federal marshals or the Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms Task Force.

City Manager Raphel D. Maddox advocated that multiple law enforcement agencies come together to address students. “Let the students see that we are all working together.”

Maddox contended that it would be an effective deterrent. “That’ll put fear, I guarantee you.”

Bryant said that looking at younger students could be helpful. “Sometimes at our fifth-grade level, they done made up their minds what they want to do.”

Byrant said they were looking at providing education for third- or fourth-grade students with the Department of Juvenile Justice. With educators were already pressed for time, he said finding the right balance was important. “They may not pass that test, but at least they told me where that bad guy was.”

After the meeting, Rush explained why it was so critical that leaders come together to tackle violence. “Today’s meeting was an opportunity to bring together the agencies and community organizations needed to address gun violence through a coordinated, measurable strategy. Our goal is not just responding to shootings after they occur. But preventing the next shooting, holding violent offenders accountable, protecting victims, and rebuilding the community’s confidence in public safety.”