Recall petition against Leslie Mayor Corey Capone dismissed

The recall petition against Leslie Mayor Corey Capone was dismissed as legally insufficient on Nov. 5. The recall petition application was submitted more than 15 days after the sponsor received the application form. The petition for a recall claimed the mayor illegally sold scrap over $500 in value without an auction, threatened Leslie Police Chief Mike Allen’s job after his arrest, and was indicted for several charges after a domestic dispute.

While Judge Edward Lukemire dismissed the petition, he gave his opinion. “Mayor, I don’t know what’s true or not true on the indictment. I don’t know the particulars of these other allegations, but I’m just going to bore you with the obvious. You got a public relations problem.”

The Americus Times-Recorder asked Capone for comment after the decision, but Capone declined comment.

Former Police Chief Bob Smith, who circulated and filed the petition, says he does not plan to refile. “I wish the mayor all the best in his time as mayor, hope he can take the judge’s advice and try to mend some of these issues that’s going on. Because, as the judge says, the general public doesn’t have any faith in him.”

Despite the late submission date creating an obvious problem, the judge went ahead and heard several of the issues brought forward by the petition, including allegations Capone improperly fired city clerks and did so without the Leslie City Council’s consent. Lukemire questioned Smith, “How do you get around the fact that, what I read from the city charter was, those are at-will employees?”

Smith stated they were not fired at-will. He also argued that another part of the charter required the Council’s approval. According to the Leslie Charter, Article III, Section 3.10 (e): “The city clerk and all appointed officers and directors under the supervision of the mayor shall be nominated by the mayor with confirmation of appointment by the city council. All appointed officers and directors shall be employees at will and subject to removal or suspension at any time by the mayor unless otherwise provided by law or ordinance.”

Lukemire responded to Smith contention that the charter limited the mayor’s authority. “If there’s verbiage in there that says he can appoint or terminate or whatever at will, then it seems like the only parameter for that appointment would be that the salary has to be within a range that the city council has approved.”

Lukemire then asked if the pay for the city clerks was comparable to other clerks hired by the Leslie City Council. “Was that figure that they’re now making within a range that the city council had previously set with that position?”

Smith replied that the pay was comparable.

Lukemire also questioned Smith’s claim that the sale of the water meters constituted misconduct. Smith had a sales slip showing the meters were worth over $500. Lukemire said the sales slip presented an evidentiary problem. “It’s hearsay as it sits right now.”

Lukemire said the claim failed for lack of evidence. “Was it poor judgment to take 300 for it when he could have gotten more? Maybe it was. Maybe it wasn’t. But it’s a discretionary act, and discretionary acts do not equal misappropriation.”

Smith presented a witness for his claim that Capone threatened Leslie Police Chief Mike Smith’s employment after his arrest.

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Deputy James King did not remember Capone threatening Allen.