    Americus City Council hears that former finance director was aware of $35,000 bill

    By Joshua Windus,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WUJyH_0wNnS9Eb00

    The Americus City Council met on October 24. The Council discussed the Invoice from Mauldin and Jenkins for $35,000 for additional fees absorbed during the 2023 audit.

    Council member Daryl Dowdell commented. “I don’t feel comfortable with the information that we were sent of why we have this additional cost.”

    City manager Diadra Powell responded. “I will tell you that in their engagement letter, they do identify, or in the letters, in the documents that were provided, they did identify why there was over 90 adjusting entries. In conversations with the auditing firm, there was some indication that the majority of the work was on their team.”

    Council member Charles Christmas voiced concerns. “They reviewed the audit with us, and there was no mention, really, of any of it, whatsoever, and then next thing you know you get a bill for $35,000, out of the blue.” He asked why the auditors didn’t bring the subject up. “Were they told not too?”

    Powell responded. “What she indicated to me is that she had already had a conversation with, with the former finance director, and she assumed that the finance, that former finance director, had provided the details, not only to me, but had had the conversations in a setting with the council as well.”

    Council member Nelson Brown questioned Powell about the auditors. “They found some things that they had to do some extra work on, is that is correct?”

    Powell replied; “that is correct.”

    Brown asked; “the things that they found, evidently, were some things that they uncovered or found that shouldn’t have been done or should have been done, one of the two, is that correct?”

    Powell responded. “Yes sir.”

    Brown asked if they were able to learn from the mistakes. Powell responded; “yes sir.”

    Powell responded that they were in the process of assembling a new team, and in the process of hiring a new director. “We have just recently hired a accounting manager. We just recently hired a accounting specialist.”

    Brown made a motion to approve the invoice, seconded by Council member Kelvin Pless. Council member Terence Clemons and Mayor Lee Kinnamon voted for the measure, with Christmas and Dowdell opposed.

    Council member Dowdell questioned Kinnamon. “Could you explain to the people, [because] you don’t usually vote?”

    As Mayor, Kinnamon usually reserves his vote for breaking ties. Kinnamon noted a virtual Council member, stating he had miscounted the nay votes. Dowdell responded, stating a desire to see Kinnamon’s vote more frequently. “Your vote counts too, so I would love to know where your mind is.”

    William Benford
    16h ago
    When are we going to learn?? government has become too big and are erasing the constitution.
