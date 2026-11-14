Phoebe Sumter Medical Center recently held a Phoebe 101 session that gave community members a behind-the-scenes look at its healthcare facilities and the people, programs, and services that support local care. Participants were able to ask questions, make connections, and learn more about care provided close to home. Residents who want to join a future session can contact the Phoebe Sumter Foundation to sign up.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Phoebe Sumter Medical Center