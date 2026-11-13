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🛒 Americus, GA Retail Jobs: Multiple Store & Manager Roles
Americus retail is busy right now—especially grocery and home improvement. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.
FT Evening Manager
- Employer: Food Lion
- Location: Americus, GA (107 Prince Street)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the store in the evenings—running operations, guiding associates, and keeping customers happy. Good fit if you have department manager experience and want to grow into higher leadership.
FT Center Store Manager (H)
- Employer: Food Lion
- Location: Americus, GA (107 Prince Street)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run the Grocery/Center Store department, from hiring and scheduling to merchandising and shrink control. Great for someone who enjoys coaching a team and owning a key part of the store.
PT Produce Sales Associate
- Employer: Food Lion
- Location: Americus, GA (107 Prince Street)
- Type: Part-time (listed as PT)
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role stocking fresh fruits and veggies, unloading trucks, and helping shoppers in Produce. Good entry point if you want flexible hours and like staying active.
Store Manager
- Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.
- Location: Americus, GA
- Type: Full-time, salaried (around 48 hrs/week)
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the entire Lowe’s store—sales, staffing, safety, and community presence. Best for experienced big-box leaders who are ready to own results and build a strong team culture.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on hours, requirements, and how to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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