Americus retail is busy right now—especially grocery and home improvement. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Food Lion

Food Lion Location: Americus, GA (107 Prince Street)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the store in the evenings—running operations, guiding associates, and keeping customers happy. Good fit if you have department manager experience and want to grow into higher leadership.

Employer: Food Lion

Food Lion Location: Americus, GA (107 Prince Street)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the Grocery/Center Store department, from hiring and scheduling to merchandising and shrink control. Great for someone who enjoys coaching a team and owning a key part of the store.

Employer: Food Lion

Food Lion Location: Americus, GA (107 Prince Street)

Type: Part-time (listed as PT)

(listed as PT) Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role stocking fresh fruits and veggies, unloading trucks, and helping shoppers in Produce. Good entry point if you want flexible hours and like staying active.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Americus, GA

Type: Full-time, salaried (around 48 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Lead the entire Lowe’s store—sales, staffing, safety, and community presence. Best for experienced big-box leaders who are ready to own results and build a strong team culture.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on hours, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.