Americus has some very sweet kittens waiting for a safe, loving home. All three are at Sumter Humane Society and are still babies, so they’re ready to grow up with you.

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Shelter: Sumter Humane Society

Phone: (229) 924-0268

Chip is a fluffy gray longhair kitten with that classic “teddy bear” look. As a baby, he’s still learning about the world and will do best with a family ready to give him time, play, and gentle guidance.

👉 Meet Chip and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/red

Orange/red Shelter: Sumter Humane Society

Phone: (229) 924-0268

Ernie is an orange mediumhair kitten with a bright, sunny coat. He’s still very young, so he’ll need a patient home that can help him grow into a confident, loving cat.

👉 Meet Ernie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/red

Orange/red Shelter: Sumter Humane Society

Phone: (229) 924-0268

Robbie is another adorable orange mediumhair baby, perfect for someone who loves classic ginger cats. He’s at the perfect age to bond closely with his new family.

👉 Meet Robbie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Americus, GA and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please call Sumter Humane Society at (229) 924-0268 or click the links above to learn more and apply. Sharing these kitties with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.