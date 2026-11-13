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🐱 Playful Young Cats Ready for Adoption in Americus
Americus has some very sweet kittens waiting for a safe, loving home. All three are at Sumter Humane Society and are still babies, so they’re ready to grow up with you.
Chip
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Shelter: Sumter Humane Society
- Phone: (229) 924-0268
Chip is a fluffy gray longhair kitten with that classic “teddy bear” look. As a baby, he’s still learning about the world and will do best with a family ready to give him time, play, and gentle guidance.
👉 Meet Chip and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ernie
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/red
- Shelter: Sumter Humane Society
- Phone: (229) 924-0268
Ernie is an orange mediumhair kitten with a bright, sunny coat. He’s still very young, so he’ll need a patient home that can help him grow into a confident, loving cat.
👉 Meet Ernie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Robbie
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/red
- Shelter: Sumter Humane Society
- Phone: (229) 924-0268
Robbie is another adorable orange mediumhair baby, perfect for someone who loves classic ginger cats. He’s at the perfect age to bond closely with his new family.
👉 Meet Robbie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Americus, GA and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please call Sumter Humane Society at (229) 924-0268 or click the links above to learn more and apply. Sharing these kitties with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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