Music in the second half of the 1970s will likely always sound timeless. So many great songs came out in that era, including these four Top 10 hits from 1977. They are all so good, it’s almost certain that every 70s kid alive still knows them by heart today.

“Don’t Stop” by Fleetwood Mac

On Fleetwood Mac’s iconic Rumours record is “Don’t Stop”. The song was written by Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie. She later revealed she wrote it about splitting from her husband and fellow band member, John McVie.

One of the band’s most popular songs, the chorus says, “Don’t stop thinking about tomorrow / Don’t stop, it’ll soon be here / It’ll be here better than before / Yesterday’s gone, yesterday’s gone.”

“Don’t Stop” is one of several hit singles from Rumours, including “Go Your Own Way”, “Dreams”, and “You Make Loving Fun”.

“Telephone Line” by Electric Light Orchestra

“Telephone Line” is the fourth and final single from Electric Light Orchestra’s A New World Record album. Band member Jeff Lynne is the sole writer of the song.

A song about hoping someone’s significant other calls, the chorus of “A Telephone Line” says simply, “Oh, oh, telephone line, give me some time / I’m living in twilight.”

“Telephone Line” is also part of the 1977 film Joyride. This song is Electric Light Orchestra’s biggest hit from A New World.

“Cold As Ice” by Foreigner

On Foreigner’s eponymous debut album is “Cold As Ice”. The band’s second single, “Cold As Ice” band members Lou Gramm and Mick Jones are the song’s two writers.

The scathing lyric starts with, “You’re as cold as ice / You’re willing to sacrifice our love / You never take advice / Someday you’ll pay the price, I know.”

“Cold As Ice” comes after “Feels Like The First Time”, Foreigner’s first single, which also became a Top 10 hit. It wasn’t until 1981 that Foreigner had their first No. 1 hit, with “Urgent”.

“Handy Man” by James Taylor

James Taylor’s “Handy Man” is on Taylor’s JT project. The song was written by Jimmy Jones and Otis Blackwell. Before Taylor released “Handy Man”, it was first released by Jones in 1959.

The sweet song says, “Here is the main thing I want to say, I’m busy 24 hours a day / I fix broken hearts, baby / I’m your handy man.”

“Handy Man” is Taylor’s final Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. However, he did have other hit singles on the Adult Contemporary chart, including “Up On The Roof”, “Everyday”, and “Only One”, among others.

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