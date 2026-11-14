Richard Sterban—whose deep, resonant bass helped immortalize the Oak Ridge Boys’ 1981 hit “Elvira”—died on Saturday (November 14) in Hendersonville, Tennessee. He was 83 years old.

According to a statement from Sterban’s family—per Deadline—the Country Music Hall of Famer’s death was the result of complications from bronchitis and pneumonia “after fighting a long, hard battle with cancer.”

“We appreciate all of your love, support, and prayers,” Sterban’s family said in a statement. “Please continue to lift us up in this difficult time, we find comfort knowing that he is currently face to face with Jesus.”

Richard Sterban Fulfilled His Dream With the Oak Ridge Boys

Born April 24, 1943 in Camden, New Jersey, Richard Anthony Sterban stepped away from touring with Elvis Presley to join the Oak Ridge Boys in 1972. “I wanted to be in the best vocal group in the world,” he said, according to his bio on the Oak Ridge Boys website.

He remained with the group until September 2025, when he stepped back from performing as he battled pancreatic cancer. However, Sterban did rejoin his bandmates for “Elvira” onstage at the Grand Ole Opry in January 2026, earning a standing ovation. Lead singer Duane Allen called the performance “a soul-stirring experience.”

Astonishingly, Sterban began his musical journey as a 6-year-old soprano singing hymns in Sunday school. He had graduated to tenor by the time he joined the glee club in seventh grade. That didn’t last long, as he returned as a bass singer for his eighth-grade year.

Prior to joining the Oak Ridge Boys, Sterban founded a gospel quartet called the Keystones. Later, he backed Elvis Presley as a member of J.D. Sumner and the Stamps Quartet.

After 18 months touring with Elvis, the New Jersey native left in late 1972 to join the Oak Ridge Boys, replacing departing bass singer Noel Fox. He has sung on five decades’ worth of hits—most notably the iconic “oom-papa-oom-papa-mow-mow” bass solo on the quartet’s 1981 cover of Dallas Frazier’s “Elvira”.

Selling more than 2 million copies, “Elvira” snagged Single of the Year honors from both the CMA and the Academy of Country Music. It also won the Grammy Award for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal.

[RELATED: The Oak Ridge Boys’ Richard Sterban Reveals Cancer Diagnosis]

Country Music Pays Tribute

Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, praised Richard Sterban as “a musical bridge builder” in a written statement.

“He used his unmistakable bass voice to connect commercial country music to its deep gospel roots. He helped the supergroup achieve seventeen No. 1 hits, legions of fans the world over, and a well-deserved place in the Country Music Hall of Fame,” Young wrote. “Richard Sterban was a steady force and a foundational figure in country music.”

Additionally, Sterban recorded public service announcements for NOAA Weather Radio. He served as the voice of The Roadhouse, the classic country Sirius Satellite Radio channel. Sterban was a minority owner of the Nashville Sounds minor league baseball team from 1978 to 2008.

Featured image by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum