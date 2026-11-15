The 90s were full of iconic one-hit wonders. Some of these are easy to forget, but they’re all easy to remember once we press play. From Duncan Sheik to Amanda Marshall, here are a few one-hit wonder lyrics from 1996. They all defined the decade in a subtle way.

“Barely Breathing” by Duncan Sheik

“‘Cause I am barely breathing and I can’t find the air / Don’t know who I’m kidding, imagining you care.”

This song spent 55 weeks on the Billboard chart and peaked at No. 16. “Barely Breathing” is all about pining after someone that you know doesn’t want you in the same way. This song was actually nominated for a Grammy for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance, but lost to Elton John’s “Candle In The Wind”.

“Naked Eye” by Luscious Jackson

“With my naked eye / I saw all the falling rain / Coming down on me / With my naked eye.”

Lucious Jackson released this song on their album Fever In Fever Out. This song is about being honest with yourself, or vulnerable, so naked in an emotional sense. In the first verse of this song, the singer talks about having clear vision and regaining her sight when it comes to a certain situation. That’s a feeling we can all probably relate to, in one way or another.

“Lovefool” by The Cardigans

“Love me, love me / Say that you love me / Fool me, fool me / Go on and fool me.”

It’s not that The Cardigans haven’t had success with other songs, but “Lovefool” is the song that gave the group an international reach and is also their biggest hit by far. This song is characterized by a memorable chorus and a catchy disco beat. This song was also featured in the movie William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet, which features Leonardo DiCaprio as Romeo and Claire Danes as Juliet.

“Birmingham” by Amanda Marshall

“She’s looking for the promised land / Out beyond the lights of Birmingham.”

This song is about a woman who runs away to Birmingham to escape an abusive relationship. This song was Marshall’s only Billboard Hot 100 entry, peaking at No. 43.

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