There are some songs that just make you feel exactly what they want to make you feel. Here are a few songs about being madly in love (or heartbroken and crazy) that still drive us insane.

“Crazy” by Patsy Cline

I mean, yeah. This Patsy Cline song is pretty much the blueprint for being in love/insane. In “Crazy”, Cline questions her sanity while missing an ex-flame, and also acknowledges that she’s crazy, because part of her knew he would leave her alone all along.

“I knew / You’d love me as long as you wanted / And then some day / You’d leave me for somebody new.“

“Lovefool” by The Cardigans

This is quite a genre jump from “Crazy”, but if there’s any song in the pop rock genre that fits this theme, it’s definitely “Lovefool” by The Cardigans. This song not only made the indie band an international success, but it’s one of those tracks that’s still getting put on playlists years later. “Lovefool” appeared in the 1996 adaptation of a Shakespeare classic, Romeo + Juliet, which is just about as crazy in love as you can get. The entire chorus is basically just someone begging for reassurance in a relationship, and, regardless of whether this keeps the partnership together in the end or not, it definitely comes off a tad bit unhinged.

“Your Love Is Driving Me Crazy” by Sammy Hagar

I mean, it’s literally in the title. In this song, rocker Sammy Hagar describes a love that drives him crazy, of course, but he also admits that this has its pros and its cons.

Your love is driving me crazy

Your love just takes me away

Your love is driving me crazy

It takes me all the way.

“Mad Love” by Linda Ronstadt

Finally, we have “Mad Love”, which appears on Linda Ronstadt’s album of the same name. This song describes the feeling of being absolutely infatuated with someone so well it’s almost scary. Even from the first verse, Ronstadt hits the nail on the head lyrically.

If I can’t get away from you

What am I gonna do

‘Cause you hit me just like a dream

Where there’s no in-between.

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