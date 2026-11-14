Following drummer Deen Castronovo’s departure from Journey, the band has already found a replacement drummer for their Final Frontier tour. The band is on their last leg of the tour, which is set to conclude on November 28th, 2026, in their hometown of San Francisco.

Castronovo, who has also played for acts like Ozzy Osbourne and Bad English, has been drumming for the iconic rock band since 1998. Regarding his departure, the members of Journey shared on Neal Schon’s Facebook page:

“After careful consideration and an extensive year of touring, our talented, longtime drummer Deen Castronovo has decided to step away to focus on personal health matters that require his attention.”

The statement continued, “He has our full support during this time and extends his heartfelt thanks to the fans for the love, encouragement, and kindness he has received.”

No further information regarding Castronovo’s medical condition has been disclosed. However, the band did share that drummer Steve Murphy would act as his replacement for the rest of their November shows.

Murphy, as the statement revealed, has a pretty impressive resume under his belt as well. The drummer has worked with bands like The Alan Parsons Project, Trans Siberian Orchestra, Christopher Cross, and Jack Bruce. It seems like Journey will be in good hands.

Castronovo Was Helped Offstage in Tulsa

Even though his departure likely comes as a surprise to many, this isn’t the first time that Castronovo has had a scare onstage in recent months. In early October, the drummer was helped offstage at Tulsa’s BOK Center. The band only made it through two songs. Still, it remains unclear what kind of health struggle is the culprit here.

Castronovo replaced drummer Steve Smith in 1998 and stayed with Journey for their next five albums. In 2015, he was fired by the band following an alleged domestic violence incident but returned in 2021. In 2022, he became Journey’s sole drummer.

“We’re going to see what happens as this progresses,” bandmate Jonathan Cain told the audience, per a video on X. “It’s an unfortunate situation. We’re very sorry. We’re hoping it’s only a delay, but please — I’m sorry. Don’t worry. Have your prayers ready. Have your prayers ready for Deen Castronovo, everybody. Thank you.”

Photo by: Brian Ach/Getty Images for Journey